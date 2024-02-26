Newland Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior utility player Ali Newland earned Co-SEC Player of the Week Monday afternoon, announced by the conference office.

Newland shares the honor with Alabama’s Jenna Johnson.

Newland paced the LSU Tigers with 10 hits, including four extra-base hits in a 5-0 weekend at the 2024 Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, La. She also tallied eight RBIs, two home runs, a 1.000 slugging percentage, and a .556 on-base percentage and logged five putouts on five chances. Newland had multi-hit games and four RBIs in four of the five games played this weekend, including a season-high three hits against Houston (Feb. 23), where she hit her second home run of the season. The Georgia native went 4-for-6 in the weekend’s final two games, all of which were extra-base hits.

Newland ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 16 RBIs and has a .429 batting average this season behind 15 hits. LSU’s first SEC Player of the Week award in 2024 is Newland’s second career SEC weekly accolade.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.