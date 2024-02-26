Gymnastics Week Eight Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team holds onto the No. 2 spot in the national polls in the first week of National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings.

The Tigers posted a season best road score against No. 5 Florida last Friday night in Gainesville with their score of 197.950. The score was the program’s fourth highest score away from home and highest score posted by the Tigers in the O’Connell Center.

The rankings are now determined by NQS, which consists of a team’s top six scores from the season, three of which must be away scores. The highest overall score is dropped and the remaining five are averaged. LSU’s five counting scores are 198.300, 198.125, 197.950, 197.625 and 197.225.

The Tigers own an NQS of 49.445 (2) on vault, 49.435 (5) on bars, 49.435 (4) on beam and 49.635 (1) on floor to place them in the top-five on every event for the second consecutive week.

This week’s floor ranking marks the fourth time this season that LSU has taken the top spot in the event. LSU has ranked in the top-20 nationally on every event for five consecutive weeks this season.

Haleigh Bryant remains the No. 1 gymnast in the country for the sixth consecutive week with her NQS of 39.730. The senior continues to be the top all-around performer in the country and enters this week with an NQS of 9.900 or higher on every event.

Bryant ranks in the top-15 individually across the board, including the top spot on vault with her NQS of 9.940 on the event. She ranks eighth on bars, seventh on beam and thirteenth on floor. The senior has earned a spot amongst the top-25 gymnasts on every event for seven consecutive weeks.

Kiya Johnson is one of the top-25 gymnasts in the country as she sits at No. 20 in the all-around with her NQS with 39.440. The fifth-year senior also earned a spot in the individual floor rankings at No. 25 on vault and No. 17 on floor.

Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain also earned spots in the individual event rankings this week. Finnegan ranks No. 5 on floor with her NQS of 9.945 while McClain sits at No. 10 with her NQS of 9.925.

View the full week eight standings on Road To Nationals, the home of all national gymnastics rankings.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.