Tigers Offense Explodes in 18-10 Victory Over Stony Brook

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-ranked LSU bolted to a 10-0 lead over the first two innings Sunday, and the Tigers went on to record an 18-10 win over Stony Brook in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 7-1 on the season, while Stony Brook dropped to 3-5.

The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday when they face Rice at Reckling Park in Houston. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, and it will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU will remain in Houston following the game at Rice and will play in the Astros Foundation Collegiate Classic Friday through Sunday in Minute Maid Park versus Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State.

Third baseman Tommy White paced LSU’s 17-hit output Sunday with four RBI, while shortstop Michael Braswell III, designated hitter Hayden Travinski and first baseman Jared Jones each drove in three runs.

LSU second baseman Steven Milam collected three hits, two RBI and scored two runs in the victory, raising his batting average to .409 on the year.

“We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and I’ll be honest, it’s difficult to make out a lineup right now, and I mean that in a good way. We have guys that are super capable, super experienced and some young players that are going to be very good here.”

Left-hander Javen Coleman (2-0) earned the win for the Tigers, as he pitched the first four innings and limited the Seawolves to two runs on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts, firing 77 pitches.

“That’s great to see for Javen,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t have a whole lot of college innings under his belt, but he gives us a really good weapon as a starting pitcher in the fourth game of a weekend. Having a pitcher of that caliber is a big advantage for us, and we’re moving in a good direction with him.”

Stony Brook starter Colton Book (0-1) was charged with the loss after he allowed five runs on four hits in 0.2 inning with three walks and no strikeouts.

Braswell’s three-run triple highlighted LSU’s five-run first inning, and White’s two-RBI single sparked the Tigers’ five-run second inning.

Jones delivered a two-run homer – his fourth dinger of the season – to give LSU a 12-2 advantage in the third inning, and Travinski’s double punctuated a four-run sixth inning.

“We’re excited about traveling to Houston this week,” Johnson said. “The game on Wednesday at Rice has our attention and our focus, and we’re excited about the opportunity. Houston is one of our most important recruiting areas, and we’re looking forward to being there for several days.”