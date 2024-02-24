BATON ROUGE, La. – Right-hander Luke Holman fired seven shutout innings Saturday to lead second-ranked LSU to a 5-2 win over Northern Illinois in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 6-1 on the year, while Northern Illinois dropped to 2-6.

The Tigers return to action at 1 p.m. CT when they play host to Stony Brook in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU’s win on Saturday was the 100th victory for Jay Johnson as the Tigers’ head coach. Now in his third season in Baton Rouge, Johnson has a 100-40 (.714) record at LSU, including the 2023 College World Series title.

Holman (2-0) worked seven scoreless innings Saturday, limiting the Huskies to two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, firing 77 pitches.

“Luke is a complete pitcher and probably the most important player to transfer here in the offseason,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be happier he’s a Tiger, and you can easily see why.”

NIU starter Jackson Stewart (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs on two hits in 4.0 innings with six walks and three strikeouts.

LSU capitalized on four walks and a hit-by-pitch in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Leftfielder Mac Bingham delivered an RBI groundout, and second baseman Josh Pearson drew a bases-loaded walk to highlight the frame

The Tigers extended the lead to 5-0 with a three-run fourth, as Bingham blasted a two-run homer – his first dinger of the season – and Pearson lined a run-scoring single.

“We’re very grateful to have Mac here,” Johnson said. “It was a huge addition to bring Mac here, and he gave us a big hit today.”

Northern Illinois struck for two runs in the top of the ninth, but LSU reliever Gavin Guidry entered the game and recorded the final two outs with a runner at second base to earn his first save of the season.