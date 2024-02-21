Three Tigers Earn CCSA Preseason All-Conference Awards

Baton Rouge, La. – Three Tigers from the No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team earned preseason honors on Wednesday as it was announced that Ellie Shank, Parker Bracken and Gabi Bailey were selected to the CCSA Preseason All-Conference Team.

Shank and Bracken are returning players for the Sandy Tigs while Bailey is a transfer from the College of Charleston.

Shank went 25-13 last season on Court 1 while also earning AVCA First Team All-American honors with partner Kylie Deberg and being named to the CCSA All-Conference Team. Earned Top-20 wins against UCLA, FSU, GCU, Stanford, Washington and South Carolina in the 2023 season. In the fall of 2022, Shank won the AVCA Fall Pairs National Championship and the USA Volleyball Women’s Beach Collegiate Championship with Deberg.

Bracken went 28-10 overall last season on Court 2 while also being awarded to the 2023 CCSA All-Tournament Team. Had Top-20 wins against TCU, FSU, Hawaii, Georgia State and Washington in the 2023 season. As a freshman in 2021, Bracken earned AVCA Top Flight honors with Deberg on Court 2, where the duo went 14-4 together. Was also awarded to the CCSA All-Freshman Team in 2021.

Bailey went 20-8 overall in her senior season at the College of Charleston on Court 1. She was named First Team All-Sun Belt, and was awarded Sun Belt Pair of the Week. Bailey is the all-time leader in overall winning percentage (45-18; 0.714) and the all-time leader for wins by a pair (43-12) at Charleston.

The Tigers kick off the 2024 season this weekend, February 24–25, at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas where LSU will play four games against No. 15 Washington, Houston Christian, Central Arkansas and No. 4 TCU.

2024 CCSA Beach Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team

Maddie Anderson, Florida State, Gr.

Alexis Durish, Florida State, So.

Anna Long, Florida State, Jr.

Jessica Drake, Grand Canyon, Jr.

Krista Rowan, Grand Canyon, Sr.

Gabi Bailey, LSU, Gr.

Parker Bracken, LSU, Jr.

Ellie Shank, LSU, Sr.

Skylar Allen, South Carolina, Gr.

Hannah Mackenhausen, South Carolina, Sr.