No. 6 LSU Set to Host the 2024 Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6/7 LSU (8-0) hosts the 2024 Tiger Classic Feb. 22-24, where it will welcome Austin Peay (5-1), Boise State (8-2) and Houston (10-1) to Tiger Park.

LSU starts the weekend slate of games with a game against Boise State at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 22. The Tigers will play two games on Friday, Feb. 23 against Boise State (4 p.m. CT) and Houston (6:30 p.m. CT), and will play their final two games of the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 24 versus Houston (4 p.m. CT) and Austin Peay (6:30 p.m. CT).

Each of LSU’s games will stream on SEC Network +, with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard calling the action.

LSU went 3-0 last weekend at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., highlighted by back-to-back walk-off victories over nationally ranked opponents.

This season, the Tigers lead the SEC with 79 runs scored, 75 RBIs, a .504 on-base percentage, and seven sacrifice flies. They lead the country with 52 walks. LSU also ranks No. 2 in the conference with a .366 batting average and .624 slugging percentage behind 71 total hits and 10 home runs. The pitching staff has a 3.08 ERA in the circle with 48 strikeouts in 50.0 innings pitched.

Infielder Karli Petty leads LSU with a .556 batting average and 10 hits and is currently on a team-high nine-game hitting streak dating back to the 2023 season. Utility player Raeleen Gutierrez matches Petty’s 10 hits and ranks No. 5 in the SEC with a 1.000 slugging percentage thanks to a conference-high four home runs and has six total extra-base hits.

Infielder Taylor Pleasants ranks No. 4 in the nation with 17 RBIs and leads the team with five multiple-RBI games this season. She is batting .421 with eight hits, including two home runs. Outfielder Ciara Briggs has a .360 batting average with nine hits and six RBIs and ranks No. 7 in the SEC with her team-leading 11 runs scored.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon is 3-0 on the rubber and has struck out 20 batters in 18.0 innings pitched, including two complete games and one shutout. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin is 2-0 in her two complete games this season and has rung up 12 batters in 13.2 innings pitched.

LSU will face Boise State and Austin Peay for the first time in program history and holds a 7-3 record against Houston.

