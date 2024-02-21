LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

No. 6 LSU Set to Host the 2024 Tiger Classic

Infielder Karli Petty leads No. 6 LSU with a .556 batting average and 10 hits through the first two weekends of the season.

Tournament Home Schedule Live Stats Game Notes +0
No. 6 LSU Set to Host the 2024 Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6/7 LSU (8-0) hosts the 2024 Tiger Classic Feb. 22-24, where it will welcome Austin Peay (5-1), Boise State (8-2) and Houston (10-1) to Tiger Park. 

LSU starts the weekend slate of games with a game against Boise State at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 22. The Tigers will play two games on Friday, Feb. 23 against Boise State (4 p.m. CT) and Houston (6:30 p.m. CT), and will play their final two games of the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 24 versus Houston (4 p.m. CT) and Austin Peay (6:30 p.m. CT).

Each of LSU’s games will stream on SEC Network +, with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard calling the action.

LSU went 3-0 last weekend at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., highlighted by back-to-back walk-off victories over nationally ranked opponents. 

This season, the Tigers lead the SEC with 79 runs scored, 75 RBIs, a .504 on-base percentage, and seven sacrifice flies. They lead the country with 52 walks. LSU also ranks No. 2 in the conference with a .366 batting average and .624 slugging percentage behind 71 total hits and 10 home runs. The pitching staff has a 3.08 ERA in the circle with 48 strikeouts in 50.0 innings pitched.

Infielder Karli Petty leads LSU with a .556 batting average and 10 hits and is currently on a team-high nine-game hitting streak dating back to the 2023 season. Utility player Raeleen Gutierrez matches Petty’s 10 hits and ranks No. 5 in the SEC with a 1.000 slugging percentage thanks to a conference-high four home runs and has six total extra-base hits. 

Infielder Taylor Pleasants ranks No. 4 in the nation with 17 RBIs and leads the team with five multiple-RBI games this season. She is batting .421 with eight hits, including two home runs. Outfielder Ciara Briggs has a .360 batting average with nine hits and six RBIs and ranks No. 7 in the SEC with her team-leading 11 runs scored. 

Pitcher Sydney Berzon is 3-0 on the rubber and has struck out 20 batters in 18.0 innings pitched, including two complete games and one shutout. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin is 2-0 in her two complete games this season and has rung up 12 batters in 13.2 innings pitched.

LSU will face Boise State and Austin Peay for the first time in program history and holds a 7-3 record against Houston. 

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

vs. Boise State

Boise State enters the weekend on a four-game winning streak and has a 3-0 mark in the road games. The Broncos have a .283 batting average and 77 hits, including 15 home runs this season. Boise State’s defense has turned five double plays, and the pitching staff has a 3.48 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.  

Freshman outfielder Sophia Knight is the team’s top hitter with a team-high .500 batting average on 18 hits (No. 8 in NCAA) and is 3-for-3 in stolen bases. Infielder Sydney Groves follows, hitting .393 and ranks No. 5 in the NCAA with five home runs and No. 8 with 15 RBIs.

Pitcher Taylor Caudill is 5-1 in the circle with a 2.45 ERA and has 35 strikeouts in 34.1 innings to lead the staff. Pitcher Jenna Bloom has thrown 18.1 innings, registering 16 strikeouts, and has a 5.73 ERA. 

vs. Houston

Houston has played all 11 games at home and is currently on a seven-game winning streak. The Cougars rank No. 7 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the Big 12, with a .388 batting average, and has 102 hits and 90 RBIs. The pitchers have a 2.86 ERA as a unit and have 27 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. 

UH has five batters hitting over .400, including utility player Kennedy Thomas, who leads the team with a .500 average on 15 hits and has scored 13 runs. Utility player Bree Cantu is batting .464, ranks No. 2 in the NCAA with 20 RBIs, and has four home runs this season.

Lefty pitcher Shelby Smith is 5-0 in the circle and has two complete games with one shutout. Smith has a staff-high 12 strikeouts in 26.1 innings with a 3.46 ERA. Pitcher Paris Lehman (3-0) has a 1.12 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched, and pitcher Tamya Waiters (1-0) has 10 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched.  

LSU has won five of the last seven head-to-head meetings against Houston, but both teams are 2-2 in the previous four games, with all four runs being decided by one run. The last time the two clubs faced off against each other was in the 2018 Baton Rouge Regional when the Tigers defeated the Cougars 1-0 on May 19, 2018.

vs. Austin Peay

Austin Peay is 5-1 this season and has played all its games on the road. The Governors hit .294 in the box through the first two weekends of the season and have tallied 42 hits and 30 RBIs. APU has also outscored its opponents 33-9 thanks to a pitching staff with a 1.70 ERA and logged 27 strikeouts and two shutouts in 33.0 innings this season.  

Lexi Osowski is the team’s leader with a .500 batting average and eight hits. She also has six RBIs and four runs. Infielder Kylie Campbell (.462) has a team-high nine RBIs, and two home runs with a .923 slugging percentage, and catcher Mea Clark (.412) rounds out the top hitters with seven hits, including three extra-base hits. 

Pitcher Jordan Benefiel has a 0.98 ERA and has struck out 22 batters in 21.1 innings. Benefiel has thrown two complete games and one shutout while holding opposing batters to a .189 average. Pitcher Samantha Miener has also seen time in the circle and has a 3.00 ERA with five strikeouts in 11.2 innings. 

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

Week Two National Rankings

Week Two National Rankings

LSU elevates six spots in the NFCA Poll and five places in the USA Softball Poll to break into the top 10.
No. 12 LSU Posts Consecutive Walk-Off Victories, Beats No. 6 Oklahoma St., 7-6

No. 12 LSU Posts Consecutive Walk-Off Victories, Beats No. 6 Oklahoma St., 7-6

LSU posts back-to-back walk-off victories for the first time since 2011.
Gallery: SB Clearwater Invitational

Gallery: SB Clearwater Invitational