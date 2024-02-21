Mulkey On Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watchlist

ATLANTA – LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey was named on Wednesday’s Naismith Coach of the Year late season Watchlist by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Coach Mulkey, in her 24th year as a head coach, has the Tigers 22-4 as one of the nation’s most talented teams. She has won at least 20 games every year of her head coaching career. The Tigers have the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense with 89.7 points per game with at .481 shooting percentage (No. 11 in NCAA). LSU also leads the nation in rebounding (47.2 rpg) with a +15.0 rebound margin that also ranks at the top of the country. LSU gets the foul line better than any other team in America, averaging 20.9/28.4 per game, both of which rank No. 1 nationally. With .735 free throw percentage LSU is No. 3 in the country. The Tigers’ entire starting five is averaging in double figures.

LSU may have the nation’s best post tandem in Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese. They both have 16 double-doubles on the season, tied for the most in the SEC and No. 6 in the nation. Flau’Jae Johnson has stepped up her game this season after earning SEC Freshman of the Year last season and Mikaylah Williams on the other wing has a strong case to be this year’s SEC Freshman of the Year. Hailey Van Lith has continually shown improvement learning the point guard position, scoring in double figures and averaging a career-high 3.9 assists per game.

The impact Coach Mulkey has made in three years at LSU has been a spectacle to watch. She has brought in star players who have built their brands to be among the most talked about players in the nation. In her second season leading the Tigers, she led the program to its first ever national championship. Because of the big personalities and exciting style of play, LSU has drawn record crowds, at home and on the road. LSU welcomes an average of 11,390 fans for each home game in the PMAC, No. 2 in the SEC. On the road, LSU is the only SEC team averaging more than 7,000 fans per game.