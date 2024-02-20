BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American third baseman Tommy White has been named to the inaugural Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team by Phi Delta Theta and the Live Like Lou Foundation.

To further baseball legend Lou Gehrig’s legacy and his storied career that began at the collegiate level at Columbia University, the Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team was created to annually recognize the giving character and community impact of collegiate baseball players.

White, a junior from St. Pete Beach, Fla., donates a significant portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing, and mentorship.

His partnership with Empower 225 began during the 2023 season, and White has committed to doubling his donation in 2024.

Along with his NIL pledge, White actively participates in community service events, including the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to Remember to promote awareness and a cure for Alzheimer’s disease; and the Miracle League, an organization that gives children with any type of disability or special needs the opportunity to play baseball.

The Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team members were nominated by their schools, and the team was selected based on outstanding achievements in three key areas:

Demonstrating a substantial commitment to their community through service and philanthropy

Embodying the generous spirit and character of Lou Gehrig

Making remarkable contributions to the success of their respective teams

Joining White on the Lou Gehrig Community Impact team are John West, Boston College; RJ Austin, Vanderbilt; Karter Fitzpatrick, Wayne State; Rodney Green Jr., California; Ben King, Georgia Tech; Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest; Brandon Peace, Ripon College; and Colton Stegman, Union College.