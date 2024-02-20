Finnegan Earns SEC Co-Specialist Of The Week Honors

BATON ROUGE — LSU Gymnastics junior Aleah Finnegan earned SEC Co-Specialist of the Week honors for her performance against Auburn, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

The award marks Finnegan’s first of her career and eighth honor for LSU this year, the most by any team. She shares the week seven honor with Missouri’s Mara Titarsolej.

A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Finnegan competed on vault, beam and floor for the Tigers in their last meet against Auburn. The junior started off hot on vault as her yurchenko 1.5 scored her a 9.50 and was the highest vault score on the night.

Finnegan posted another strong 9.925 for the Tigers on beam before finishing on floor, where she scored her third career perfect score on the event and fifth in her career.

She finished the meet as the top performer on vault and floor against Auburn. She now owns 18 titles in her career and added to her individual event titles with six on floor and two on vault.