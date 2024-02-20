Bryant Named 2024 AAI Award Nominee

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics Senior Haleigh Bryant was named a nominee for the 2024 AAI Award, which is given to the top senior gymnast in the country.

Bryant is in her fourth season at LSU and is not only one of the leaders on the team this year, but one of the best gymnasts in NCAA and LSU history. She is the epitome of what it means to be a Tiger on and off the competition floor as she continues to etch her name into the school record books in her senior campaign.

A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant is a 17 time All-American (5 VT, 3 UB, 2 BB, 3 FX, 4 AA) and three-time All-SEC member. The senior currently owns 27 titles on vault, 11 on bars, six on beam, seven on floor and 24 in the all-around for a total of 75 career individual titles. Her 75 total individual career titles sits at sixth all-time in school history.

She owns career high’s of perfect 10’s on every event, as she recorded her first career perfect score on beam against Georgia this year to complete her gym slam and become the first LSU gymnast to do so. Bryant owns 13 perfect scores in her career (8 VT, 2 UB, 2 FX, 1 BB), the most by any gymnast in school history.

Last year, Bryant had an unforgettable junior season as she went 64 for 64 routines for the Tigers and competed in the all-around in every meet for the Tigers. She became the first LSU gymnast to average a 9.900+ across all four events in just one season and broke the record for most career 10’s, as she has already added three more perfect scores to her resume in 2024.



In the Tigers regular season finale against West Virginia last year, Bryant recorded three perfect 10’s to become the first LSU Gymnast to record such an achievement in a single meet and only the fifth in NCAA history. She won the all-around 11 times in 2023, which tied for the second most in a single season at LSU. Her performance on the year earned her Central Region Gymnast of the Year honors for the second time in her career and Honda Award finalist honors. The accolades go on for Bryant as she continues to etch her name in the school record books in her senior season this year.

Bryant was destined for greatness the moment she stepped on campus. In her freshman season, she took home the NCAA vault title in 2021 and is the only current gymnast on the squad who owns an individual national championship. That same year, she was also named the SEC Vault Champion and Freshman of the Year.

Outside of the gym, Bryant is a two-time Scholastic All-American and three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member as she pursues her degree in sport administration with an anticipated graduation date of May 2024.

As she garnered multiple honors in her junior season, Bryant picked right back up where she left off this year. She continues to be one of the top competitors in the country as she and the Tigers look for their first national title in 2024. So far in her senior season, she has remained the No. 1 gymnast in the country for five consecutive weeks and enters week eight with an average of 39.733 in the all-around.

She owns an average of 9.900 or higher on every event, placing her amongst the top-10 performers on every event. Bryant has earned a spot in the individual event rankings through all seven weeks of competition thus far.

Bryant has also earned four SEC Gymnast of the Week honors for her performance on the floor in 2024, the most by any gymnast.

Stay up to date with Bryant and all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.