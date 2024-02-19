Track & Field’s Women Ranked No. 9 in Latest USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fifth edition of the national rankings for the 2024 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women rose three spots to No. 9, while the men dropped one spot to No. 28.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The Tigers have two-nation leaders on the women’s side heading into the fifth weekly-ratings list, tied for the most in the nation.

LSU currently has five marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 – Brianna Lyston – 60m – 7.07 seconds

No. 1 – Michaela Rose – 800m – 1:59.49

No. 2 – Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 7.92@ seconds

No. 6 – Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.01@ seconds

No. 4 – John Meyer – Shot Put – 19.89m (65’ 3.25”)

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 14 – January 22

LSU Men – NR – January 22

LSU Women – No. 12 – January 29

LSU Men – No. 14 – January 29

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 5

LSU Men – No. 17 – February 5

LSU Women – No. 12 – February 12

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 12

LSU Women – No. 9 – February 19

LSU Men – No. 28 – February 19

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.