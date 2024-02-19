LSU Tied For Lead After Two Rounds At Moon Golf; Donegan In 2nd After Round of 69

BATON ROUGE – On a day when no team broke par, the Moon Golf Invitational resumed in rainy, windy conditions, but the LSU women’s golf team answered the call and is tied for the lead after 36 holes at the Suntree Country Club Classic Course.

LSU was in second after Saturday’s first-round which was moved up a day because of rainy weather that would hit the area on Sunday. The tournament resumed Monday morning with tee times that halted LSU’s round as the final wave was beginning to tee off in round two.

LSU posted the second- best round of the day at 2-over par 290 and stands tied for the leader with Auburn at 2-under 573. The 10th ranked Tigers posted rounds of 283-290, while Auburn is in at 282-291.

Florida moved up six sports to third after an even par round of 579 and is at +3 579, six shots behind the leading pair. Northwestern is fourth at 7-over 583 and Arkansas is fifth at 11-over 587.

Individually, LSU junior Aine Donegan had a tremendous round of 3-under 69 tying for the low round of the day. Donegan turned at even par after the front nine with two birdies and two bogeys and then birdied three of the first holes on the back nine to shot 33 to finish 36 holes at 5-under par 139 (70-69).

Donegan, from Ireland, is in solo second place, four shots from Maisie Filler of Florida at 9-under 135 (66-69).

LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad is also having a good tournament and is T4 after 36 holes with rounds of 70-72 for 2-under 142. Native of Sweden had three birdies in her round.

LSU also counted a 2-over 74 from Carla Tejedo and a 3-over 75 from Latanna Stone. Both shot 1-under 35s on their final nine holes.

Stone is T20 at 2-over 146 after 36 holes with Tejedo at T24 +3 147.

LSU leads the field in pars with 127 and is third in total birdies with 26. Lindblad is tied for the tournament lead on the par 4 holes at 3-under and Donegan is second in the field with 10 birdies.

The final round will take place on Tuesday beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. CT. LSU, Auburn, Florida and Northwestern will all play together starting on holes 1-3. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

Moon Golf Invitational

Melbourne, Florida – Suntree Country Club

Second Round Team Results (288-576)

T1 LSU – 283-290 – 573 -3

T1 Auburn – 282-291 – 573 -3

3 Florida – 291-288 – 579 +3

4 Northwestern 291-292 – 583 +7

5 Arkansas 289-298 – 587 +11

6 Texas A&M 290-298 – 588 +12

T7 Ole Miss 287-303 – 590 +14

T7 Vanderbilt 295-295 – 590 +14

9 Florida State 296-295 – 591 +15

10 Louisville 286-306 – 592 +16

11 Wake Forest 290-304 – 594 +18

12 Clemson 292-303 – 595 +19

T13 Virginia Tech 288-310 – 598 +22

T13 Augusta 297-301 – 598 +22

15 UCF 298-303 – 601 +25

16 Alabama 297-305 – 602 +26

17 Duke 295-312 – 607 +31

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Maisie Filler, Florida – 66-69 – 135 -9

2 Aine Donegan, LSU – 70-69 – 139 -5

3 Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern – 69-72 – 141 -3

T4 Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M – 67-75 – 142 -2

T4 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU – 70-72 – 142 -2

T4 Kennedy Carroll, Augusta – 70-72 – 142 -2

LSU Scores

2 Aine Donegan – 70-69 – 139 -5

T4 Ingrid Lindblad – 70-72 –142 -2

T20 Latanna Stone – 71-75 – 146 +2

T24 Carla Tejedo – 73-74 – 147 +3

T36 Jordan Fischer – 72-77 – 149 +5