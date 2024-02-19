Gymnastics Week Seven Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to No. 2 in the national polls after defeating No. 12 Auburn last Friday night in the PMAC.

The victory was the team’s fourth conference win and seventh win over a ranked opponent this year. The night was highlighted by a perfect floor score from Aleah Finnegan and the LSU beam squad who matched the program record score with their 49.725 on the event.

The Tigers took down Auburn for the eighth consecutive time in the PMAC. The score was also the squad’s third 198 of the year, making LSU the team with the second-most scores on that scale so far this year.

LSU improved their average to 197.696 on the weekend in the final week of average rankings before moving to National Qualifying Score (NQS). The squads performance on beam against Auburn helped move them to No. 5 on the event, moving LSU to rank in the top-five nationally on all four events for the first time this year.

The Tigers enter this week with averages of 49.404 (2) on vault, 49.457 (3) on bars, 49.286 (5) on beam and 49.550 (2) on floor.

Haleigh Bryant was the top performer in the Tigers last meet against Auburn as she took home her third straight all-around title this year and earned a share of the bars title. The senior now owns 75 career individual titles and moved her total to 24 in the all-around and 11 on bars. Her two titles at the meet put her ahead of Susan Jackson in the program records, as she now sits at sixth all-time.

Bryant remains the No. 1 gymnast in the country for the fifth consecutive week with her average of 39.733 in the all-around. The senior owns an average of 9.900 or higher on every event, placing her in the top-10 across the board in the individual event rankings. She has ranked amongst the top-25 performers on every every for six consecutive weeks.

Kiya Johnson is one of the top-25 gymnasts in the country as she sits at No. 21 in the all-around with her average with 39.465. The fifth-year senior also earned a spot in the individual floor rankings at No. 9 with her average of 9.935.

Konnor McClain holds onto her spot in the individual floor rankings at No. 10 with her average of 9.925 on the event.

View the full week seven standings on Road To Nationals, the home of all national gymnastics rankings.



