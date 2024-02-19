Tigers Defeat Central Arkansas, 4-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – First baseman Jared Jones homered for the third time in four games on Monday, and left-hander Kade Anderson earned a win in his first career start as second-ranked LSU posted a 4-3 win over Central Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 4-0 on the year, while Central Arkansas dropped to 1-3.

The Tigers return to action at 2 p.m. CT Thursday when they play host to Northern Illinois in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Anderson (1-0), a true freshman from St. Paul’s High School in Covington, La., worked the first four innings and limited the Bears to one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He fired 70 pitches in his collegiate debut, 40 for strikes.

“I thought Kade was great, and it’s awesome that he’s here at LSU,” coach Jay Johnson said. “He’s a great pitcher and competitor, and he’s got the right character make-up and maturity to get out on the mound and do what he did today.”

LSU relievers Christian Little, DJ Primeaux, Gavin Guidry, Justin Loer and Fidel Ulloa combined to hold the Bears to two runs on four hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Ulloa earned his first career LSU save by working a perfect ninth inning and preserving the win with only eight pitches.

Jones’ solo homer in the bottom of the third inning extended the Tigers’ lead to 4-1, and the dinger was his third in LSU’s first four games of the season. Jones is hitting .357 on the year, and he leads the team in homers (3) and RBI (7).

“I’m really proud of how hard Jared has worked and the improvement he’s made,” Johnson said. “The home run swings have been awesome, but it’s his approach to the pitches in between those swings that have made a big difference as well.”

LSU struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning against UCA starter Bryce Parlin. Designated hitter Hayden Travinski delivered an RBI single, third baseman Tommy White scored from third on wild pitch, and leftfielder Mac Bingham drew a bases-loaded walk to highlight the rally.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the third when second baseman Tanner Leonard scored from third on a wild pitch, but Jones’ homer in the bottom of the frame gave LSU a three-run advantage.

Central Arkansas added single runs in the sixth and eighth, but Loer and Ulloa combined to record the final six outs.

Parlin (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on five hits in 2.2 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

“I thought we improved throughout this first weekend of the season,” Johnson said. “We showed we can win in different ways, and I always want that to be a staple of our program. We demonstrated the depth of our roster, both with our position players and in the bullpen.”