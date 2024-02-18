Tigers Tie Single-Game Hits Record in 27-5 Win Over VMI

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU catcher Brady Neal launched a grand slam and produced six RBI Sunday, and the second-ranked Tigers tied a school record with 27 hits in a 27-5 win over VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 3-0 on the year, while VMI dropped to 1-3. The Tigers return to action at 2 p.m. CT Monday when they play host to Central Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s 27 hits on Sunday tied the school record set on March 14, 1990, when the Tigers recorded 27 hits against Evansville in the original Alex Box Stadium.

LSU’s runs total on Sunday was just two shy of the school mark of 29 runs scored versus Georgia Tech in the 1996 NCAA Regional in the original Alex Box Stadium.

“That’s really cool to tie the hits record, considering the history of this program,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Just about everybody that played today got at least three at-bats. All of our players have been working hard, so I’m happy to those guys have success.”

Neal led the power surge with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a grand slam, two doubles and a career-high six RBI.

“I think Brady is one of the best players on our team,” Johnson said, “and I felt that way last year until he had an unfortunate injury. He’s healthy now, which is a good thing for us, and we’re excited about him going forward.”

Junior left-hander Javen Coleman (1-0), earned the win in the seven-inning contest, as he worked the first three frames and limited the Keydets to no runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I’m very happy with Javen’s performance today,” Johnson said. “Over the last three weeks (in preseason scrimmages), he’s been solid, and today was another good step in the right direction. He’s going to be an important pitcher for what we’re trying to do this year.”

VMI starter Andrew Jones (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs – three earned – on four hits in 1.0 inning with two walks and one strikeout.

Freshman second baseman Steven Milam batted lead-off for LSU for the first time, and he responded by going 4-for-6 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored.

Designated hitter Hayden Travinski was 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and three runs, and he raised his cumulative batting average to .636.

Shortstop Michael Braswell III delivered the first two hits of his LSU career, including a double, and he registered two RBI and one run.