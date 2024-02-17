Track & Field’s Hardy, Rangel-Batres, Rose and White Set Women’s DMR Program Record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The LSU track and field team closed out their indoor regular season with a bang on Saturday at Notre Dame’ s Alex Wilson Invitational.

The Tigers kicked off the day with the women’s distance-medley relay, which consisted of Callie Hardy, Garriel White, Lorena Rangel-Batres and Michaela Rose.

LSU’s DMR finished second overall after recording a new program record of 10:55.27. Their time improved on the indoor record set last year of 10:56.41.

Rangel-Batres and Rose were on last years team, and now sit in the record book as part of the No. 1 and No. 2 DMR squads in LSU performance-list history.

On the men’s side, the duo of Dillon Bedell-Bass and Salim Epps finished first and second respectively in the 400 meter. Bedell-Bass recorded a season-best time of 46.89 seconds, while Epps also recorded a SB of 47.36 seconds.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team ran against time on Saturday as the only other school schedule to race bowed out beforehand. The team consisting of Bedell-Bass, Epps, Sean Burrell and Shakeem McKay shortened their season-best time down to 3:06.08. Heading into the meet the team held a SB of 3:06.77, trimming .69 seconds off of their previous time.

LSU will be heading to the SEC Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track, February 23-24.

