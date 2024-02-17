Tigers Defeat Central Arkansas, 2-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Luke Holman fired 5.1 shutout innings Saturday with 10 strikeouts to lead second-ranked LSU to a 2-0 win over Central Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 2-0 on the year, while Central Arkansas dropped to 0-2.

The Tigers return to action at 1 p.m. CT Sunday when they play host to VMI at ‘The Box.’ The game will streamed on SEC Network+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Holman (1-0), making his debut in an LSU uniform, limited the Bears to three hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts. He fired 87 pitches, 55 for strikes, in the victory.

“Luke is just the consummate pitcher,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He’s in control of himself, and he executes all of his pitches for strikes. I’m super proud of him today.”

UCA starter Coleman MacRae (0-1) was charged with the loss as he surrendered one run on two hits in 4.0 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

LSU reliever Samuel Dutton earned his first save of the season after working a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

The game was played with temperatures in the mid-40s and a strong wind blowing in from the north, minimizing scoring opportunities.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when freshman second baseman Steven Milam delivered a two-out RBI single.

Milam’s single scored catcher Hayden Travinski, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved to second on a groundout by first baseman Jared Jones.

“Steven is going to be a great player here; he’s a great player right now,” Johnson said. “He’s tough, he’s focused, and I couldn’t be happier to have him here.”

LSU added an insurance run in the eighth when Jones blasted a solo homer, his second dinger of the season.

LSU reliever Fidel Ulloa also pitched effectively in his debut as a Tiger, entering the game in the seventh inning and recording 1.1 scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“It was a really good win for our team,” Johnson said. “We’re really excited about our pitching staff, and I’m very proud of the way our guys executed today.”