No. 12 LSU Travels to Florida for 2024 Clearwater Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 12 LSU (5-0) will challenge five teams, including three nationally ranked teams, at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, presented by EvoShield Feb. 15-18 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

The Tigers open the weekend facing Georgia Tech (3-3) at 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 15 on ACC Network, before taking on their first nationally ranked opponent of the season, No. 22 Northwestern (4-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 16 on SEC Network. Saturday is a big doubleheader matching up with No. 6/8 Oklahoma State (5-0) and No. 5/6 Washington (3-1) at 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, respectively. The game against Oklahoma State will air on SEC Network, and the game against Washington will be streamed on ESPN+. LSU will conclude the invitational against Minnesota (3-2) on SEC Network at 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 18.

LSU is coming off a 5-0 weekend featuring five complete game shutouts by five pitchers. The LSU pitching staff held opposing batters to a .112 average and tallied 29 strikeouts in 29.0 innings. The Tigers opened a season with five shutouts for the first time since 2000, and marked the first time LSU has had five consecutive shutouts since 2012.

At the plate, the Tigers put up an SEC-best 47 runs and 44 RBIs on the weekend and had a team batting average of .370. LSU turned in 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, four doubles, and two triples, totaling 40 hits and drawing 31 walks.

Infielder Taylor Pleasants ranks No. 2 in the nation with 13 RBIs and hit two home runs during opening weekend, including her second career grand slam. Outfielder Ciara Briggs (.385 average) and Utility player Raeleen Gutierrez (.357 average) led the team with five hits, and Briggs led the way with eight runs scored.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon picked up where she left off last season by tossing a team-high eight strikeouts and giving up no walks in five innings to open the season. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch went a full seven innings in her first appearance in the circle for the LSU Tigers, striking out six batters and holding the opposing bats to a .091 average. Lynch also recorded a .364 batting average with four hits, including one double, and had an RBI.

LSU has a combined record of 24-21 against this weekend’s opponents. The Tigers are 1-0 against Georgia Tech, 2-1 versus Northwestern, 12-5 against Oklahoma State, 8-10 versus Washington and 1-4 against Minnesota.

