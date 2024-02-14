BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore right-hander Gavin Guidry has been named to the 2024 Stopper of the Year Watch List by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The award is presented each season by the NCBWA to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball.

Guidry, a product of Lake Charles, La., developed into one of LSU’s top arms out of the bullpen last season as a true freshman, making 23 appearances (one start) and posting a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 28.2 innings.

He recorded 42 strikeouts and 12 walks, and limited opponents to a .209 cumulative batting average.

He made relief appearances in Games 2 and 3 of the CWS Finals vs. Florida (June 25-26), working a total of 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. Guidry pitched the final 2.0 innings of Game 3 to seal the CWS title for LSU, as he allowed one run on two hits in 2.0 innings with no walks and two strikeouts.

He made a total of four CWS appearances, allowing three earned runs in 5.0 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Guidry recorded a brilliant outing to earn the save in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional vs. Kentucky (June 11), firing 2.2 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.

He also posted a save in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional winners’ bracket game vs. Oregon State (June 4), working a scoreless ninth inning with one hit, no walks and two strikeouts in a 6-5 LSU win.