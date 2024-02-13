Michaela Rose Named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Michaela Rose was named SEC women’s Runner of the Week for the second time in 2024 on Tuesday following her LSU-record performance in her 800-meter debut.

The Suffolk, Va., native went 1:59.49 in her season-opening 800-meter performance at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston for the fastest season-opening time in collegiate history.

She earned a win and was the lone runner, pro or collegiate, to go sub-two minutes out of 304 total runners in the 800m. Her time is only second in collegiate history to the 2021 Bowerman-award winner, Athing Mu, who recorded a time of 1:58.40.

Her first indoor sub-two-minute time rewrote her LSU previous record of 2:00.18 and ranks first in the nation and fifth in the world. Friday’s time is her 10th top-10 mark in the all-time USTFCCCA collegiate performance lists (1x 4×800, 2x 600y, 4x indoor 800m, 3x outdoor 800m).

Less than a month ago Rose set the 600-yard collegiate record of 1:16.76 at the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas. That took down a 41-year-old CR previously held by Tennessee legend Delisa Walton.

