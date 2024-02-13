Bryant Earns Fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week Honor This Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics senior Haleigh Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the second straight week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant finished as the top performer in the Tiger’s last meet against No. 19 Georgia with her 39.750 in the all-around. The week six award marks her fourth gymnast of the week honor this year and ninth in her career.

A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant remains the top gymnast in the country for the fourth consecutive week after her record-setting performance on Friday night. The senior ranks No. 1 in the all-around with her average of 39.740 and owns top-10 placements on every event: third on vault, 10th on bars, fifth on beam and second on floor.

The senior became the first gymnast in LSU history and 14th in the NCAA to complete a gym slam, a perfect score on every event, after notching a 10 on beam against the Bulldogs. The perfect score was her first on the event and 13th overall to extend her lead as the gymnast with the most career 10’s in program history.

In addition to her all-around title, Bryant also took home the titles on vault (9.95), beam (10) and floor (9.95) for her performance in Athens last Friday night. She moved her title totals to 27 on vault, six on beam, seven on floor and 23 in the all-around to tie Sarah Finnegan for the third-most all-around titles in program history.

Bryant now owns 73 titles in her career, which is just one shy of tying Susan Jackson at sixth for most career individual titles.

