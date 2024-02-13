Angel Reese Earns 10th SEC Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese, in her second season at LSU, earned her 10th SEC Player of the Week honor on Tuesday after two dominant performances at Vanderbilt and against Alabama.

Reese leads all active conference players in SEC Player of the Week awards won. This marks the third time this season Reese has earned the honor after she earned it seven times last season.

Reese with two dominant performances scored a combined 42 points and had 35 rebounds in LSU’s two wins at Vanderbilt and against Alabama. With two 15+ rebound games last week has seven such games this season. Reese has scored at least 15 points every game she has recorded at least 15 rebounds and in four of those games, including against Alabama, she had at least 20 points. She is averaging 19.5 points (No. 2 in SEC, No. 28 in NCAA) and 12.6 rebounds (No. 1 in SEC, No. 2 in NCAA) per game.

In LSU’s win at Vanderbilt last Thursday, Reese came out strong with 8 points and 8 rebounds in the first quarter. She finished the game with 15 points and 16 rebounds as LSU won, 85-62. On Sunday against Alabama, Reese was making plays all over the floor. She finished the game with 27 points, 19 rebounds and 6 assists. It marked her eighth game since coming to LSU over the past two seasons with 25+ points and 10+ rebounds, the most in the NCAA during that span. It was her third 20-15-5 game; no other women’s basketball star over the past 25 seasons has had multiple 20-15-5 games, per ESPN.

Reese now has 15 double-doubles on the season, tied for No. 6 in the NCAA. She has scored in double figures in all 57 games of her LSU career.