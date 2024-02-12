LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

+0
LSU Remains At No. 13 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 13 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after the Tigers picked up two wins last week at Vanderbilt and against Alabama.

LSU had two strong performances throughout the week at Vanderbilt, 85-62, and against Alabama, 85-66. LSU has continued to make strides on the defensive side of the ball which has helped fuel its offense.

The Tigers are off on Thursday and won’t play again for a week until next Monday when they are on the road at Texas A&M. When LSU and Texas A&M first met on January 11 in Baton Rouge, the Tigers won, 87-70.

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Alabma

LSU Mounts Second Half Comeback in 85-66 Win Over Alabama

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Alabama (Radio Archive)