Gymnastics Week Six Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team is holding steady at No. 3 in the national polls in this week’s rankings after defeating No. 19 Georgia in Athens last Friday night.

The Tiger’s win on Friday marked the team’s 21st consecutive win over the Bulldogs and their sixth victory over a top-20 opponent so far this year. The squad continues to improve each week as they hit all 24 routines and recorded a season-high on the road.

It was a historic night for senior Haleigh Bryant as she earned her first career perfect 10 on beam in Stegeman Coliseum, making her the first LSU gymnast to achieve perfection on every event and only the 14th in the NCAA. It was her 13th perfect score of her career.

LSU’s victory over Georgia boosted their team average to 197.596 to hold their spot in the top-five nationally. The Tigers also rank in the top-10 on all four events for the first time this year with their averages of 49.392 (3) on vault, 49.454 (3) on bars, 49.213 (9) on beam and 49.538 (2) on floor.

Bryant remains the top gymnast in the country for the fourth consecutive week after her record-setting performance on Friday night. The senior ranks No. 1 in the all-around with her average of 39.740 and owns top-10 placements on every event: third on vault, 10th on bars, fifth on beam and second on floor.

Against Georgia, Bryant completed her gym slam with her perfect score on beam and finished as the top performer in the meet with her 39.750 in the all-around. The senior also took home the titles on vault, beam and floor.

The Cornelius, North Carolina native moved her totals 27 titles on vault, six on beam, seven on floor and 23 in the all-around to tie Sarah Finnegan for the third-most all-around titles in program history. She now owns 73 titles in her career, which is just one shy of tying Susan Jackson at sixth for most career individual titles.

Fifth-year senior Kiya Johnson placed amongst the top-25 gymnasts in the country as she sits at No. 21 in the rankings. The senior had another solid all-around performance for the Tigers last weekend as she posted scores of 9.90 on vault, 9.850 on bars, 9.85 on beam and 9.925 against the Bulldogs.

The Dallas native also earned a spot in the individual floor rankings at No. 7 with her average of 9.935 on the event.

Freshman Konnor McClain enters this week as one of the top-10 floor performers with her average of 9.925 on the event.

