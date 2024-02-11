BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior infielder Tommy White is ranked No. 1 on the D1 Baseball list of the Top 50 Third Basemen in college baseball.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, batted .374 (102-for-273) last season with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59), as he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (105), No. 2 in total bases (198), No. 2 in hits (102), No. 2 in doubles (24), No. 4 in homers (24), No. 6 in batting average (.374) and No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725).

As he did last season, White has pledged to donate in 2024 a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.