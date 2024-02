BATON ROUGE, La. – The starting time for the LSU baseball preseason scrimmage on Monday has been changed to 1 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking is for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance beginning 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.