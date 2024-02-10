BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball’s 2024 Opening Day activities will feature a Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, February 16, outside of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Friday’s Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola, will precede the opening game of the 2024 season for LSU’s reigning National Champions, who play host to VMI at 2 p.m.

Admission to the Fan Fest is free, and it will be held in the plaza area located in front of the stadium.

The event is a family-friendly activity featuring food and drink trucks, inflatables, face painting, a caricature artist and the opportunity to take photos with the 2023 National Championship trophy.

Guaranty Broadcasting radio shows “Off The Bench with Hester and T-Bob” (7-10 a.m.) and “The Hunt Palmer Show” (Noon-2 p.m.) will originate live from outside the stadium on Friday.

