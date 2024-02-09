BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman have been named to the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.

USA Baseball on Friday announced the list, beginning the process of identifying the best amateur baseball player in the nation for the 2024 season.

The preseason list includes 55 players across high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Advisory Board will maintain the award’s watch list on a rolling basis, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award based on in-season performance.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, batted .374 (102-for-273) last season with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59), as he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (105), No. 2 in total bases (198), No. 2 in hits (102), No. 2 in doubles (24), No. 4 in homers (24), No. 6 in batting average (.374) and No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725).

Holman, who transferred to LSU from Alabama, made 31 appearances (15 starts) over the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide and posted a 4.05 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 100.0 innings.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., worked as Alabama’s No. 1 starter in 2023, recording a 7-4 mark and a 3.67 ERA in 81.0 innings with 87 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in WHIP (1.05) and No. 3 in the league in opponent batting average and hits per nine innings (6.00)

White joins Jac Caglianone (Florida), Charlie Condon (Georgia), Ethan Petry (South Carolina) and Hagen Smith (Arkansas) as 2023 Golden Spikes Award semifinalists from the SEC who were named to the 2024 preseason list.

The SEC leads all conferences on the 2024 preseason list with 15 players, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 10 and the Big 12 Conference with nine.

LSU’s Dylan Crews is the most recent winner of the Golden Spikes Award, earning the prestigious honor after helping lead the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2023. Right-handed pitcher Ben McDonald was LSU’s first Golden Spikes Award winner in 1989.

The 2024 Golden Spikes Award timeline follows:

• April 4: Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List announced

• May 20: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins

• June 3: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

• June 5: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins

• June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

• June 23: Golden Spikes Award winner announced

Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2024. Baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 20 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 5, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.

To stay up to date on the 2024 Golden Spikes Award, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Instagram and Twitter/X.

A complete list of the 55-player 2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List follows:

Name; Position; School; Conference

Matt Ager; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West

Wehiwa Aloy; INF; Arkansas; SEC

Billy Amick; INF; Tennessee; SEC

Ethan Anderson; C/UTIL; Virginia; ACC

Travis Bazzana; INF; Oregon State; Pac-12

Kevin Bazzell; C/INF; Texas Tech; Big 12

Drew Beam; RHP; Tennessee; SEC

Derek Bender; C/INF; Coastal Carolina; Sun Belt

Carson Benge; OF/RHP; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Brody Brecht; RHP; Iowa; Big Ten

Chase Burns; RHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Jac Caglianone; 1B/LHP; Florida; SEC

Cam Caminiti; LHP/OF; Saguaro HS (AZ)

Cam Cannarella; OF; Clemson; ACC

Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Georgia; SEC

Jacob Cozart; C; NC State; ACC

Kaelen Culpepper; INF; Kansas State; Big 12

Randy Flores; INF; Alabama State; SWAC

Rodney Green Jr.; OF; California; Pac-12

Konnor Griffin; OF/RHP; Jackson Prep (MS)

Lawson Harrill; OF; Campbell; CAA

Josh Hartle; LHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Jake Hjelle; OF; Minnesota-Crookston (DII); NSIC

Luke Holman; RHP; LSU; SEC

Carter Holton; LHP; Vanderbilt; SEC

Vance Honeycutt; OF; UNC; ACC

Jeremiah Jenkins; INF; Maine; America East

Ryan Johnson; RHP; Dallas Baptist; C-USA

Lebarron Johnson Jr.; RHP; Texas; Big 12

Dakota Jordan; OF; Mississippi State; SEC

Gavin Kash; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12

Seaver King; INF; Wake Forest; ACC

Sam Kulasingam; INF; Air Force; Mountain West

Nick Kurtz; OF/INF; Wake Forest; ACC

Jace LaViolette; OF; Texas A&M; SEC

Shane Lewis; OF; Troy; Sun Belt

Caleb Lomavita; C; California; Pac-12

Cole Messina; C; South Carolina; SEC

Braden Montgomery; OF/RHP; Texas A&M; SEC

Christian Moore; INF; Tennessee; SEC

Malcolm Moore; C; Stanford; Pac-12

Tyson Neighbors; RHP; Kansas State; Big 12

Griff O’Ferrall; INF; Virginia; ACC

Ethan Petry; OF/INF; South Carolina; SEC

Tanner Reaves; INF; Blinn CC (JUCO); NJCAA

Brett Sanchez; RHP; Belhaven (DIII); CCS

Nolan Schubart; OF; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Mike Sirota; OF; Northeastern; CAA

Hagen Smith; LHP; Arkansas; SEC

Devin Taylor; OF; Indiana; Big Ten

Payton Tolle; LHP/INF; TCU; Big 12

JJ Wetherholt; INF; West Virginia; Big 12

Tommy White; 3B; LSU; SEC

Trey Yesavage; RHP; East Carolina; AAC

Gage Ziehl; RHP; Miami; ACC