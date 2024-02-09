Three Tigers on Super Bowl LVIII Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Three former LSU Tigers – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Neil Farrell and Ty Davis-Price – will look to win a Super Bowl ring on Sunday when the NFL’s championship game takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.

LSU has had at least one player on the roster of teams competing in the Super Bowl for 23 consecutive years, which stands as the longest current streak in college football. LSU’s streak dates back to January of 2002 when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five Super Bowl appearances for the former LSU All-American.

Edwards-Helaire and Farrell are key contributors for the Chiefs, while Davis-Price is on the practice squad for the 49ers. All three of LSU’s Super Bowl LVIII participants were part of the school’s 2019 national championship.

Edwards-Helaire will be making his third appearance in the Super Bowl, while Farrell and Davis-Price are playing in the game for the first time. Edwards-Helaire is 1-1 in Super Bowls, winning a ring last year in the 38-35 victory over the Eagles. The Chiefs fell to Tampa Bay in Edwards-Helaire’s first Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

In Super Bowl LV against Tampa Bay, Edwards-Helaire started at running back and led the Chiefs in rushing with 64 yards on nine carries. He added two receptions for 18 yards.

In program history, 47 former Tigers have combined to win 57 Super Bowl rings. Faulk has three Super Bowl rings to lead all former LSU players.

Eight former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles – Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster all won pair of Super Bowl titles.

Faulk’s five Super Bowl appearances are the most of any former Tiger, followed by linebacker Roy “Moonie” Winston, who played in the game four times with the Vikings in the 1970s.

Following Sunday’s Super Bowl, the next regular-season football game scheduled to be played in Allegiant Stadium features LSU and Southern Cal on Sunday, Sept. 1.