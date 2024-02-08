BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is predicted to finish second in the SEC Western Division, and two Tigers received 2024 Preseason All-SEC recognition Thursday in a vote of the league’s 14 baseball head coaches.

Arkansas is projected to win the 2024 SEC baseball championship in the coaches’ vote. Three different schools received first place votes to win the SEC title. Arkansas led the way with nine votes, while LSU received three and Florida received two.

The Razorbacks are predicted to win the SEC Western Division, followed by LSU and Texas A&M. Florida was the pick to win the Eastern Division, followed by Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

LSU junior third baseman Tommy White was voted to the First-Team All-SEC squad, and graduate catcher/first baseman Hayden Travinski was granted Second-Team All-SEC honors.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, batted .374 (102-for-273) last season with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59), as he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (105), No. 2 in total bases (198), No. 2 in hits (102), No. 2 in doubles (24), No. 4 in homers (24), No. 6 in batting average (.374) and No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725).

Travinski, a native of Shreveport, La., is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, and he received his LSU bachelor’s degree in the spring of 2023.

Travinski earned the starting catcher position at the end of April and played a tremendous role in the Tigers’ drive to the 2023 National Championship. He appeared in 41 games (23 starts) on the year, batting .356 (37-for-104) with five doubles, 10 homers, 30 RBI and 30 runs scored.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .429 (6-for-14) with one double, two homers, five RBI and five runs. He batted .538 (7-for-13) in the SEC Tournament with one double, three RBI and three runs scored, recording a career-best four hits in four-at bats with two runs scored in the May 25 game versus Arkansas.

2024 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (11) – 88

2. Tennessee (2) – 75

3. Vanderbilt (1) – 73

4. South Carolina – 50

5. Kentucky – 44

6. Georgia – 36

7. Missouri – 19

Western Division

1. Arkansas (9) – 87

2. LSU (5) – 82

3. Texas A&M – 68

4. Alabama – 47

5. Auburn – 46

6. Ole Miss – 32

7. Mississippi State – 23

SEC Champion: Arkansas (9), LSU (3), Florida (2)

() – First place votes

2024 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Cade Kurland, Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Colby Shelton, Florida

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

OF: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Ike Irish, Auburn

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee

RP: Brandon Neely, Florida

Second Team

C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky

1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee

3B: Billy Amick, Tennessee

SS: Jonathan Vastine, Vanderbilt

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Bobby Peirce, Auburn

DH/UTL: Hayden Travinski, LSU

SP: Jac Caglianone, Florida

SP: Carter Holton, Vanderbilt

RP: Alton Davis II, Alabama