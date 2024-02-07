LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

No. 14/15 LSU Opens 2024 Season Versus Nicholls, Hosts LSU Invitational

No. 14/15 LSU will host Nicholls, Memphis and Pittsburgh during opening weekend.

LSU Invitational Tournament Page Schedule Live Stats Game Notes Tickets +0
No. 14/15 LSU Opens 2024 Season Versus Nicholls, Hosts LSU Invitational

The LSU Invitational schedule has been adjusted on Feb. 8 due to expected inclement weather. The updates are reflected below. 

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 14/15 LSU will play five games over three days at Tiger Park on the opening weekend of the 2024 season, including four games in the 2024 LSU Invitational Feb. 9-10.

The Tigers will play Nicholls at 6 p.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 8, in their season opener. Friday, Feb. 9, will be the first day of the LSU Invitational, where LSU will take on Memphis at 4 p.m. CST and then face Pittsburgh at 6:30 p.m. CST. The LSU Invitational will conclude with a pair of games Saturday against Pittsburgh and Memphis at 1:30 p.m. CST and 4 p.m. CST, respectively.

Louisiana’s best softball duo, Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard, will call all LSU games on opening weekend which will be streamed on SEC Network+.

LSU is 23-4 in home openers since 1997 and has a record of 44-1 against this weekend’s field, including a 37-1 record versus Nicholls, a 6-0 mark against Memphis, and a 1-0 record versus Pittsburgh.  

The Tigers are picked to finish third in the SEC Coaches’ Poll and have four players on the 2024 Preseason All-SEC Team, featuring 2023 NFCA All-American Sydney Berzon, two-time Gold Glove winner Ciara Briggs, 2023 NFCA South All-Region First Team selection Danieca Coffey and NFCA All-American (2021) Taylor Pleasants.

Overall, LSU has 18 returners from the 2023 roster that consist of five NFCA South All-Region First Team selections and six All-SEC selections. The Fighting Tigers’ 2024 roster will welcome eight newcomers, highlighted by two transfers in Kelley Lynch from Washington – a 2023 NFCA Pacific All-Region selection – and Tatum Clopton from Oklahoma State.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

vs. Nicholls

Nicholls strung together 29 wins in 2023 after recording 24 wins in the last two seasons combined under Head Coach Justin Lewis. The Colonels were 29-24 overall and 13-11 in the Southland Conference (SLC) last season. Nicholls enters the 2024 campaign picked to finish third in the Southland and will be led by a pair of 2023 All-SLC First Team selections in infielders Erin Krause and Alexa Poche’.

LSU has won 33 consecutive games against Nicholls and holds a 24-1 record when playing the Colonels in Baton Rouge.

vs. Memphis

Head Coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro is in her second season leading Memphis and has a team filled with 11 returners and 13 newcomers. Memphis is coming off an 8-43 overall record in 2023, including a 2-16 mark in the American Athletic Conference.   

Each of the six games between LSU and Memphis has been played in Baton Rouge. The last meeting between the clubs was at the 2019 LSU Invitational.     

vs. Pittsburgh

Head Coach Jenny Allard, an NFCA Hall of Famer, is in her first season at the helm of Pitt Softball after spending 28 seasons at Harvard, where she led that program to six 30-win seasons and eight NCAA Tournament appearances. Allard looks to bring that same success to the Panthers, who, although they ended the 2023 season on a three-game winning streak, concluded last season with a 24-25 record and were 6-17 in ACC games.

The lone meeting between LSU and Pittsburgh was a 4-0 victory for the Tigers at the 2011 Purple and Gold Challenge on March 4, 2011. 

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

2024 Softball Media Day

2024 Softball Media Day

Softball’s 2024 Television Schedule Released

Softball’s 2024 Television Schedule Released

The Tigers will have 15 televised games during the 2024 regular season, including three airing from Tiger Park.
LSU Lands at No. 14 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll

LSU Lands at No. 14 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll

LSU wraps up the preseason poll rankings with a top 15 ranking in the NFCA Poll for the eighth time over nine seasons.