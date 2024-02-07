No. 14/15 LSU Opens 2024 Season Versus Nicholls, Hosts LSU Invitational

The LSU Invitational schedule has been adjusted on Feb. 8 due to expected inclement weather. The updates are reflected below.

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 14/15 LSU will play five games over three days at Tiger Park on the opening weekend of the 2024 season, including four games in the 2024 LSU Invitational Feb. 9-10.

The Tigers will play Nicholls at 6 p.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 8, in their season opener. Friday, Feb. 9, will be the first day of the LSU Invitational, where LSU will take on Memphis at 4 p.m. CST and then face Pittsburgh at 6:30 p.m. CST. The LSU Invitational will conclude with a pair of games Saturday against Pittsburgh and Memphis at 1:30 p.m. CST and 4 p.m. CST, respectively.

Louisiana’s best softball duo, Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard, will call all LSU games on opening weekend which will be streamed on SEC Network+.

LSU is 23-4 in home openers since 1997 and has a record of 44-1 against this weekend’s field, including a 37-1 record versus Nicholls, a 6-0 mark against Memphis, and a 1-0 record versus Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are picked to finish third in the SEC Coaches’ Poll and have four players on the 2024 Preseason All-SEC Team, featuring 2023 NFCA All-American Sydney Berzon, two-time Gold Glove winner Ciara Briggs, 2023 NFCA South All-Region First Team selection Danieca Coffey and NFCA All-American (2021) Taylor Pleasants.

Overall, LSU has 18 returners from the 2023 roster that consist of five NFCA South All-Region First Team selections and six All-SEC selections. The Fighting Tigers’ 2024 roster will welcome eight newcomers, highlighted by two transfers in Kelley Lynch from Washington – a 2023 NFCA Pacific All-Region selection – and Tatum Clopton from Oklahoma State.

