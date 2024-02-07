Ingrid Lindblad Named SEC Golfer Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her solo second finish in the Puerto Rico Classic which concluded on Tuesday.

In the first tournament of the spring semester Lindblad finished 54 holes at 8-under 208 posting rounds of 71-69-68. She was the low SEC player among the five teams from the league in the tournament.

For the tournament, she posted 11 birdies and one eagle in the event, playing the par 5 holes in 6-under par. The Halmstad, Sweden native added to her school record total of 37 top 10s in 44 career LSU starts and it was her 28th top 5 finish.

LSU finished second in the tournament shooting a 9-under par total for the three-day event.