Tigers, Ingrid Lindblad Finish Second In Puerto Rico Golf

BATON ROUGE – The nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team posted a three-day total of 9-under par 855 to finish second in the spring season opening Puerto Rico Classic at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Grad student Ingrid Lindblad continued to add to her record numbers with her own solo second place finish in the tournament, posting a 54-hole number of 8-under par 208 to finish two shots out of the individual win by Anna Morgan of Furman at 10-under 206.

Arkansas would rally from fifth on a day when seven of the 15 teams in the field would post under par numbers. Arkansas finished one shot ahead of LSU for the team championship at 10-under 854 (293-285-276). Auburn was third at 858 with Texas A&M fourth at 6-under 858 and Oklahoma State fifth at 4-under 680.

LSU’s 855 consisted of rounds of 283-289-283.

“All-in-all it was a good week,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “We had a chance to win. We were in the final pairing. It always comes down to one and this time we were on the wrong side of that one. If you look at it the top four teams were all SEC teams so we are going to see them again. The top four teams were separated by four shots.”

Lindblad, from Sweden, posted improving rounds each day of 71-69-68 with five birdies on her final round card including four in the last 12 holes and birdies on the par four (346 yard) 17th and par 5 (533 yard) hole on the par 72 layout that will host the PGA’s Puerto Rico Open in March.

Lindblad had 11 birdies and an eagle in the tournament, finishing the par 5s at 6-under par Completing her 44th LSU event, she now has a school record 37 top 10s and 28 top 5 finishes.

“Ingrid did Ingrid things,” Runion said. “She played well and gave us an even better chance birdieing the last two holes and finishing solo second.”

Grad student Latanna Stone of Riverview, Florida got her spring off to a good start with her second 2-under 70 of the event with three birdies in the round. Stone finished in a tie for 16th place at 1-under 215 with rounds of 70-75-70.

Senior Carla Tejedo had an even par round of 72 for the Tigers in the final round that included three birdies. The native of Spain had a consistent week with rounds of 72-73-72 for a 1-over total of 215 and T25.

LSU also counted a 1-over round from Ireland junior Aine Donegan. Donegan and LSU freshman Jordan Fischer both finished at 5-over 221.

“Jordan as a freshman in only her second college event played well the first two days and that helped put us in a position to have a chance (Tuesday).”

LSU sophomore Taylor Riley was also at 5-over par 221 for the tournament, playing in the individual competition, firing her best round of even par 72 on Tuesday.

“It was a very consistent week – 5 under, 1 over, 5 under,” Runion said of the team score. “We were top two or three in par3s, par 4s, par 5s. Very consistent. We just didn’t make as many birdies but I was very pleased with how we played.”

The Tigers will be back in action starting Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

Puerto Rico Classic

Grand Reserve Golf Club – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Final Team Results (Par 288-864)

1 Arkansas 293 285 276 854 -10

2 LSU 283 289 283 855 -9

3 Auburn 292 287 277 856 -8

4 Texas A&M 284 289 285 858 -6

5 Oklahoma State 286 289 285 860 -4

6 Georgia Southern 290 292 288 870 +6

7 TCU 296 291 286 873 +9

8 Minnesota 293 296 286 875 +11

9 Kansas State 294 292 290 876 +12

10 Purdue 291 294 295 880 +16

11 Furman 292 291 298 881 +17

12 Ole Miss 290 297 295 882 +18

13 Mercer University 295 308 296 899 +35

14 ULM 306 302 297 905 +41

15 Cincinnati 301 309 302 912 +48

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Anna Morgan, Furman 68-71-67 – 206 -10

2 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 71-69-68 – 208 -8

T3 Megan Schofill, Auburn 70-71-68 – 209 -7

T3 Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M 69-71-69 – 209 -7

T3 Carla Bernat, Kansas State 67-71-71 – 209 -7

LSU Scores

2 Ingrid Lindblad 71-69-68 – 206 -8

T16 Latanna Stone 70-75-70 – 215 -1

T25 Carla Tejedo 72-73-72 – 217 +1

T38 Taylor Riley 73-76-72 – 221 +5

T38 Aine Donegan 75-73-73 – 221 +5

T38 Jordan Fischer 70-74-77 – 221 +5

T50 Elsa Svensson 73-77-74 – 224 +8

T65 Edit Hertzman 73-81-73 – 227 +11