Bryant, McClain Notch Two SEC Awards

BATON ROUGE — Senior Haleigh Bryant and freshman Konnor McClain both individually notched SEC honors this week for their performances on Friday night against No. 7 Arkansas.

Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the third time this year, the most in the conference through the first five weeks of competition.

Against Arkansas, Bryant finished as the top performer on the night and recorded her second career perfect score on floor to help lead the Tigers to a program-record finish over the Razorbacks. She took home three victories on vault, floor and the all-around to move her total to 69 titles in her career.

A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant continues to show out for the Tigers each week. The senior is the top-ranked gymnast in the country for the third consecutive week with her all-around average of 39.738 and owns top-10 placements on every event.

McClain builds confidence each week in her already impressive freshman campaign. She competed in three events for the Tigers on Friday night to earn her SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors and her second conference award this year.

The freshman earned a spot in the floor rankings at No. 9 this week after competing in the leadoff spot for the first time against the Razorbacks and notched a career-high 9.975 for the Tigers. She also recorded scores of 9.925 on bars and a 9.975 on beam to take home the title.

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, McClain moved her career total to three titles after finishing as the top beam performer on Friday.

