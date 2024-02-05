BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd have been named to the 2024 Baseball America Preseason All-America Team.

White was voted to the Baseball America First Team, and Hurd received Second-Team All-America recognition.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, batted .374 (102-for-273) last season with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59), as he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (105), No. 2 in total bases (198), No. 2 in hits (102), No. 2 in doubles (24), No. 4 in homers (24), No. 6 in batting average (.374) and No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725).

Hurd was the winning pitcher in the 2023 College World Series Championship Game, as he posted the victory over Florida to clinch LSU’s seventh NCAA title. He limited the Gators to two runs on two hits in 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Hurd, a product of Manhattan Beach, Calif., was brilliant in the 2023 postseason, recording three NCAA Tournament wins in four appearances with a 3.71 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17.0 innings. He posted an 8-3 overall record and three saves last season with 84 strikeouts in 63.1 innings.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.