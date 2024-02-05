Track & Field’s Women Ranked No. 10, Men No. 17 in Latest USTFCCCA Ratings Index
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the third edition of the national rankings for the 2024 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women moved up two spots to No. 10, while the men dropped three to No. 17.
The lone Tiger to reach a top-10 mark in this week’s TFRRS list was Leah Phillips. Every week this season Phillips has been finishing alongside the nation leader for the 60-meter hurdles in Alia Armstrong.
The Port Tobacco, Md., native recorded a prelims’ time of 8.12 seconds, and then she quickly followed it up with a time of 7.99, which converts to 8.01 seconds to place second in the final at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Her time moved her up to fourth in the nation after previously sitting at seventh with a time of 8.09 entering the weekend.
LSU currently has six marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.
Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 – Brianna Lyston – 60m – 7.07 seconds
No. 1 – Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 7.92@ seconds
No. 3 – John Meyer – Shot Put – 19.89m (65’ 3.25”)
No. 4 – Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.01@ seconds (#)
No. 9 – Matthew Sophia – 60mh – 7.70@ seconds
No. 10 – Women’s 4x400mr – A – 3:31.26 seconds
(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week
2024 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women – No. 14 – January 22
LSU Men – NR – January 22
LSU Women – No. 12 – January 29
LSU Men – No. 14 – January 29
LSU Women – No. 10 – February 5
LSU Men – No. 17 – February 5
Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.