Track & Field’s Women Ranked No. 10, Men No. 17 in Latest USTFCCCA Ratings Index

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the third edition of the national rankings for the 2024 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women moved up two spots to No. 10, while the men dropped three to No. 17.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The lone Tiger to reach a top-10 mark in this week’s TFRRS list was Leah Phillips. Every week this season Phillips has been finishing alongside the nation leader for the 60-meter hurdles in Alia Armstrong.

The Port Tobacco, Md., native recorded a prelims’ time of 8.12 seconds, and then she quickly followed it up with a time of 7.99, which converts to 8.01 seconds to place second in the final at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Her time moved her up to fourth in the nation after previously sitting at seventh with a time of 8.09 entering the weekend.

LSU currently has six marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 – Brianna Lyston – 60m – 7.07 seconds

No. 1 – Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 7.92@ seconds

No. 3 – John Meyer – Shot Put – 19.89m (65’ 3.25”)

No. 4 – Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.01@ seconds (#)

No. 9 – Matthew Sophia – 60mh – 7.70@ seconds

No. 10 – Women’s 4x400mr – A – 3:31.26 seconds

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 14 – January 22

LSU Men – NR – January 22

LSU Women – No. 12 – January 29

LSU Men – No. 14 – January 29

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 5

LSU Men – No. 17 – February 5

