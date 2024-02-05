Gymnastics Week Five Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 3 spot in the week five national polls after recording a program-high score on Friday night in the PMAC.

The Tigers 198.475 over No. 7 Arkansas is the highest score by any team in the country through five weeks of competition and boosted the squad’s average to 197.590. The victory was the team’s fifth ranked win over a top-20 opponent this year.

LSU also ranks in the top-15 on all four events, including top-five placements on vault (2), bars (3) and floor (1). The Tigers moved up to No. 13 in the beam rankings after posting a season high 49.625 against the Razorbacks. Floor squad reclaimed the top-spot in the country this week after matching the school’s highest score on the event on Friday with their 49.775.

LSU’s victory over Arkansas helped boost their average across the board as the team enters this week with averages of 49.395 on vault, 49.485 on bars, 49.170 on beam and 49.540 on floor.

Senior Haleigh Bryant is the top gymnast in the country for the third consecutive week as she ranks No. 1 in the all-around with her average of 39.738. She also owns top-10 placements on every event: third on vault, fifth on bars, seventh on beam, and third on floor.

Bryant has competed in the all-around in four out of five meets for the Tigers this year and enters this week with averages of 9.900+ on every event. The senior has tallied two perfect scores this year, moving her career total to 12 and extending her lead as the all-time 10 leader in LSU history.

Against Arkansas, Bryant finished as the top performer and had a perfect score on floor to help lead the way in a program-record finish over the Razorbacks. She took home three titles on the night on vault, floor and the all-around to move her total to 69 in her career.

Fifth-year senior Kiya Johnson also ranks amongst the top-20 gymnasts in the country after her performance this weekend. Johnson continues to build momentum each week as she returns veteran routines to the LSU lineups since missing last season.

Johnson continues to be a consistent performer for the Tigers as she recorded four 9.900+ scores against the Razorbacks. Individually, she ranks No. 25 on bars and No. 5 on floor.

Konnor McClain earned a spot in the floor rankings at No. 9 this week. The freshman competed in the leadoff spot on the event for the first time against the Razorbacks and notched a career-high 9.975 for the Tigers.

View the full week five standings on Road To Nationals, the home of all national gymnastics rankings.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.