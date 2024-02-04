Tiger Golf Team In Lead After First Round In Puerto Rico

BATON ROUGE – The nationally ranked LSU women’s golf team posted a solid round of 5-under par 283 to take the first-round lead in the Puerto Rico Classic at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Playing over the par 72 Grand Reserve Golf Club which also hosts the PGA Puerto Rico Open each March, LSU posted four counting scores of -2, -2, -1 and even par.

LSU’s 283 is one shot better than Texas A&M at 4-under 284 with Oklahoma State the only other under par team at 2-under 286. Ole Miss and Georgia Southern are tied for fourth at 2-over 290. A total of 15 teams are taking part in this opening event of the spring semester.

In the shotgun start opening round, grad student Latanna Stone and freshman Jordan Fischer opened with the 2-under 70s. Stone had three birdies on the day and Fischer had five birdies, including one on her final hole of the day to get back to 2-under. The pair are in a big group tied for seventh place, three shots out of the individual lead at 5-under 67 held by Carla Bernat of Kansas State and Momo Sugiyama of tournament host Purdue.

Ingrid Lindblad, ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, had an interesting start, double bogeying the par four fourth hole, but in true Lindblad fashion, followed it up with an eagle on the par 5 fifth hole and then birdied the three sixth hole. That put her at 1-under after three holes and that’s where she finished the round and she is in a tie for 12th after the first day.

Carla Tejedo was the other counting score with a two-birdie round of even par 72 which puts her at a tie for 20th.

LSU’s three individual players – Taylor Riley, Edit Hertzman and Elsa Svensson – all posted 1-over par 73s with Aine Donegan in at 3-over 75.

The Tigers led the field on the par 3 holes at 4-under par and was second in the field on the par 5s at 4-under par. LSU’s 15 birdies is fourth in the field after one round in which the average score was 74.29.

Fischer is in a group tied for the best at 2-under par on the par 3 points, while Lindblad is tied for the best on par 5 holes at 3-under par.

The second round is set for Monday with a 6:30 a.m. CT shotgun start. LSU will again be with Texas A&M with Oklahoma State joining the group that will tie off on holes 1-3.

Puerto Rico Classic

Grand Reserve Golf Course – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

1 LSU 283 -5

2 Texas A&M 284 -4

3 Oklahoma State 286 -2

T4 Ole Miss 290 E

T4 Georgia Southern 290 E

6 Purdue 291 +3

T7 Auburn 292 +4

T7 Furman 292 +4

T9 Arkansas 293 +5

T9 Minnesota 293 +5

11 Kansas State 294 +6

12 Mercer 295 +7

13 TCU 296 +8

14 Cincinnati 301 +13

15 ULM 306 +18

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

T1 Carla Bernat, Kansas State 67 -5

T1 Momo Sugiyama, Purdue 67 -5

T3 Anna Morgan, Furman 68 -4

T3 Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State, 68 -4

T5 Isabella McCauley, Minnesota, 69 -3

T5 Blancha Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M, 69 -3

LSU Scores

T7 Latanna Stone 70 -2

T7 Jordan Fischer 70 -2

T12 Ingrid Lindblad 71 -1

T20 Carla Tejedo 72 E

T30 Edit Hertzman 73 +1

T30 Taylor Riley 73 +1

T30 Elsa Svensson 73 +1

T55 Aine Donegan 75 +3