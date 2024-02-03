No. 9 LSU Returns Home Sunday To Host Florida

BATON ROUGE – Halfway through its conference schedule, No. 9 LSU (18-4, 5-3 SEC) be back in action Sunday in the PMAC at 1 p.m. CT against Florida (11-8, 2-5 SEC) on the SEC Network as the Tigers look to rebound after back-to-back losses.

“We just go back to work and focus on the next game and focus on us and see what happens late in the year,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.

LSU was off Thursday after the Monday loss at Mississippi State. Sunday will mark LSU’s annual alumni game. With over 100 former Tigers who will be in attendance, the official court recognition for pioneering coach Sue Gunter will take place at halftime.

“It’s going to be especially wonderful for Bob Starkey and all of those alums coming back,” Coach Mulkey said about the court recognition for Coach Gunter. “It will be I would imagine emotional for some of them, but I think it will be more joyous.”

The game will air on the SEC Network with Tiffany Greene and Holly Warlick. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU goes into the game with a significant edge on the boards. LSU owns the top rebounding margin in the SEC (+14.5) compared to Florida (-0.2) who ranks No. 12 in the conference. LSU’s Angel Reese (12.2 rpg) and Aneesah Morrow (9.6 rpg) rank No. 1 and No. 6 in the SEC when it comes to rebounding. Florida’s leading rebounder is Ra Shaya Kyle who grabs 9.2 rebounds per game and the Gators do not have another player who averages above five.

Reese also leads the SEC with 19.6 points per game as she is looking to lead the conference in both scoring and rebounding for the second year in a row. Aneesah Morrow (17.9 ppg), Mikaylah Williams (16.0 ppg) and Flau’Jae Johnson (13.2 ppg) all rank inside the top-20 in the SEC scoring. Hailey Van Lith, who scores 11.4 points per game, ranks No. 6 in the conference with 4.4 assists per game. LSU’s 89.8 points per game as a team ranks No. 2 in the nation with five starters who all average in double figures.

Leilana Correa has been scoring well for the Gators coming off the bench. She has scored over 20 points in all but one SEC game, including a stretch of three consecutive 30-point games; she is averaging 25.7 points per game in conference matchups. Aliyah Matharu is another consistent scorer for Florida, scoring in double figures in all 17 games she’s played in this season.

“They’ve been in some games and lost some heartbreakers,” Coach Mulkey said on Florida. “We’ve got to defend/ We’ve got to defend in transition. We’ve got to defend in halfcourt. I’m sure they are going to do what they do which is play man-to-man, but they will press you some.”