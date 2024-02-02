BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball’s 2024 Opening Day activities will feature a Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, February 16, outside of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The February 16 Fan Fest will precede the opening game of the 2024 season for LSU’s reigning National Champions, who play host to VMI at 2 p.m.

The Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola, is free and open to the public, and it will be held in the plaza area located in front of the stadium.

The event is a family-friendly activity featuring inflatables, face painting, a caricature artist and the opportunity to take photos with the 2023 National Championship trophy.

