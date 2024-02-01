BATON ROUGE – Twenty-two members of the LSU football team have been named to the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.

Running back Josh Williams headlined the group of LSU players on the list, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll status for the fourth time of his career. Williams earned his undergraduate degree in marketing in December of 2022 and then received his MBA in December of 2023. Williams will play his sixth and final season with the Tigers in 2024.

The list also includes All-SEC performers in offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins. Campbell, a permanent team captain in 2023, was part of an LSU offense line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award and helped the Tigers lead the nation in scoring (45.5) and total offense (543.5) in 2023.

Perkins, a two-year starter, led the Tigers in tackles for loss for the second consecutive year with 13. He added a team-best 5.5 sacks and 75 tackles for the 10-3 Tigers.

The Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is determined by grades from the 2023 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have a maintained a 3.0 grade point average for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative 3.0 average at their current institution.

Student-athletes must have successfully completed at least 24 hours of course credit in order to be nominated for the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll – LSU Football

Lane Blue, Football, Construction Management

Ben Bordelon, Football, Management

Jay Bramblett, Football, Master Leadership Development

Will Campbell, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jake Davis, Football, Biochemistry

Nathan Dibert, Football, Construction Management

Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Kinesiology

Cowinn Helaire, Football, Chemistry

Landon Ibieta, Football, Kinesiology

Gabe Leonards, Football, Kinesiology

Princeton Malbrue, Football, Sports Administration

Noah Nash, Football, International Trade & Finance

Kyle Parker, Football, Mass Communications

Harold Perkins Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

GiVanni Peterson, Football, Coastal Environmental Science

Damian Ramos, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Slade Roy, Football, Management

Paris Shand, Football, Political Science

Mason Taylor, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Josh Williams, Football, Master Business Administration

Mekhi Wingo, Football, Communication Studies

Sloan Wright, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies