BATON ROUGE – Twenty-two members of the LSU football team have been named to the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.
Running back Josh Williams headlined the group of LSU players on the list, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll status for the fourth time of his career. Williams earned his undergraduate degree in marketing in December of 2022 and then received his MBA in December of 2023. Williams will play his sixth and final season with the Tigers in 2024.
The list also includes All-SEC performers in offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins. Campbell, a permanent team captain in 2023, was part of an LSU offense line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award and helped the Tigers lead the nation in scoring (45.5) and total offense (543.5) in 2023.
Perkins, a two-year starter, led the Tigers in tackles for loss for the second consecutive year with 13. He added a team-best 5.5 sacks and 75 tackles for the 10-3 Tigers.
The Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is determined by grades from the 2023 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have a maintained a 3.0 grade point average for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative 3.0 average at their current institution.
Student-athletes must have successfully completed at least 24 hours of course credit in order to be nominated for the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll – LSU Football
Lane Blue, Football, Construction Management
Ben Bordelon, Football, Management
Jay Bramblett, Football, Master Leadership Development
Will Campbell, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jake Davis, Football, Biochemistry
Nathan Dibert, Football, Construction Management
Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Kinesiology
Cowinn Helaire, Football, Chemistry
Landon Ibieta, Football, Kinesiology
Gabe Leonards, Football, Kinesiology
Princeton Malbrue, Football, Sports Administration
Noah Nash, Football, International Trade & Finance
Kyle Parker, Football, Mass Communications
Harold Perkins Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
GiVanni Peterson, Football, Coastal Environmental Science
Damian Ramos, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Slade Roy, Football, Management
Paris Shand, Football, Political Science
Mason Taylor, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Josh Williams, Football, Master Business Administration
Mekhi Wingo, Football, Communication Studies
Sloan Wright, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies