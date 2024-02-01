Track & Field’s Sprint Squad Is on the Road for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the third time in 2024 as they head to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. The two-day meet will be streamed lived on FloTrack ($).

LSU will have 23 student-athletes (11 men, 12 women) competing this weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. The first day of the meet (Friday) is set to start at 12:00 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s events will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

A week after tying the LSU record of 7.07 seconds in the 60 meter, Brianna Lyston will be taking a shot at the 200 meter for the first time this season. Lyston, in limited action last season across the 200 due to injury, holds a collegiate personal-best of 23.05 as well as an indoors PR of 23.53. The Jamaican holds a lifetime best of 22.53 (-2.2 m/s) in the event which she recorded in 2022.

The nation-leading hurdler, Alia Armstrong, will continue to try and improve on her mark of 7.92 seconds that she set in Lubbock a couple of weeks ago. Last week out Armstrong put on another sub-eight second performance across the 60-meter hurdles. The Bowerman Watch List member will also take a shot at the 60 meter once again.

Shakeem McKay will be making his collegiate-individual debut this week after running the 4×400-meter relays throughout his first year and a half with the Tigers. The Trinidad & Tobago native will take on the 400 meter, and event that he holds a lifetime best of 46.60 in.

Freshman Tima Godbless will be looking to make her return this week after a few weeks off. The Nigerian started the season off with a 60-meter time of 7.77 seconds, which she pulled up halfway through in. One of the most talented prospects to come out of her home nation will be taking a shot at the 60m once again this week.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic will be Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, New Mexico, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas.

