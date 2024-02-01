2024 Softball Media Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball Head Coach Beth Torina speaks to the media at the 2024 Media Day with the season set to begin in one week.

This season’s club will be a veteran bunch that returns 18 players from the 2023 roster, including two All-Americans, a two-time back-to-back Gold Glove winner, five NFCA South All-Region First Team selections, and six All-SEC honorees.

LSU will open the season with an in-state matchup against Nicholls at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Tiger Park, before hosting the LSU Invitational Feb. 9-11 when they welcome Memphis and Pittsburgh to Baton Rouge.