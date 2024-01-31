Softball’s 2024 Television Schedule Released

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team will play 15 televised games during the 2024 season. Eight will be in SEC play, and seven will be in the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Of LSU’s 15 telecasts, nine will air on SEC Network, three on ESPN2, and one on ACC Network, ESPN, and ESPNU each. Three contests will air from Tiger Park, eight will be SEC road games for the Tigers, and four will be games at a neutral site.

LSU will play four of its five games at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational on television, beginning with Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 15 on ACC Network. Games against Northwestern State (Feb. 16), Oklahoma State (Feb. 17) and Minnesota (Feb. 18) will all be on SEC Network.

On SEC’s opening weekend, two games in the three-game series at Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., on March 9-10, will be played on SEC Network at 11 a.m. CT. LSU’s first home-televised game will be at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Mar. 12, against Texas on SEC Network at Tiger Park.

LSU’s first ESPN2 game will be at 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Mar. 17, against Ole Miss at Tiger Park. The Tigers will return to SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Mar. 18, in the series finale against Ole Miss.

The remainder of the Tigers’ television schedule will be road SEC games, beginning with the entire series at No. 18 Florida. Game one in Gainesville, Fla., will be on ESPN at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Apr. 6. First pitch of game two is for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Apr. 7, on ESPNU, and the series finale will be LSU’s second Monday night matchup of the season at 6 p.m. CT on Apr. 8, on SEC Network.

LSU’s series at No. 2 Tennessee will conclude the Fighting Tigers television schedule. The series opener in Knoxville, Tenn., will be a 5 p.m. CT game on Friday, Apr. 19, on SEC Network before playing the series’ final two games on April 20-21 on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. CT and 1 p.m. CT, respectively.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.