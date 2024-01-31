BATON ROUGE – A pair of former LSU standouts – center Charles Turner III and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson – are looking to enhance their draft stock as they are taking part in Senior Bowl activities this week in Mobile.

The week-long event consists of three practices and concludes with the 75th annual contests on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be televised on the NFL Network.

The Senior Bowl gives NFL coaches and scouts a week-long preview of NFL prospects. Turner and Jefferson are on the American squad and coached by Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams. Other coaches on the American staff are Troy Brown (Patriots) offensive coordinator, Ephraim Banda (Browns) defensive coordinator and Mike Adams (Giants) special teams coordinator.

Turner, who was one of the leaders for an LSU offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, started all 13 games for the 10-3 Tigers in 2023. An LSU graduate, Turner earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in the win over Florida. He was named Outland Trophy National Player of the Week for his play in the win over Auburn.

Turner’s play at center was key to LSU leading the nation in scoring offense (45.5) and total yards per game (543.5). LSU was the only team in the FBS to rank among the Top 10 nationally in both rushing (No. 10 at 204.5) and passing (No. 3 at 338.9) in 2023.

Jefferson, who spent one year at LSU after transferring from West Virginia, started the final six games of the 2023 season at defensive tackle for the Tigers. He finished first among all LSU defensive linemen in tackles with 36 to go along with 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Jefferson’s biggest LSU moment came late the fourth quarter in the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin when he sacked Badger quarterback Tanner Mordecai for a 13-yard loss, forcing a fumble.

Thirteen of the past 15 LSU Senior Bowl participants have gone on to be selected in the NFL Draft. Last year, Jay Ward was picked in the fourth round by the Vikings, while Ali Gaye signed as an undrafted free agent with the Texans.

In its history, LSU has had 140 players play in the Senior Bowl and the program has been represented in the game each year since 2002.