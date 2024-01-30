Morrow and Reese On Wooden Award Late Season Watchlist
LOS ANGELES – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese were featured on Monday’s Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watchlist by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Both Morrow and Reese have been double-double machines for the Tigers with 13 and 12, respectively, to both rank in the top 10 in the country. Morrow is averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while Reese is at 19.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game which ranks second nationally. LSU is one of four teams (Connecticut, South Carolina and Virginia Tech) with multiple players on the watchlist.
Morrow has seven games this season with at least 20 points and three games with 15 or more rebounds. She was special at the Cayman Island Classic with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. It was Morrow’s 14th time throughout her career with at least 25-10-5; over the past 25 seasons no other players has had six such games. During the Virginia game the next day Morrow had 37 points with 16 rebounds, helping her earn every national player of the week honor. Her scoring ranks No. 4 in the SEC and her rebounding ranks No. 6. She has also scored efficiently at 49.4-percent which ranks No. 8 in the conference. On the defensive end of the floor Morrow has also been elite. Her steals (2.8 per game) rank No. 3 in the SEC and her blocks (1.2 per game) rank No. 11 in the league. Morrow was feature on the Athletic’s midseason First Team All-America on Tuesday.
Reese has continued her impressive play from last season, currently leading the SEC in scoring and rebounding for the second year in a row. This year she has 11 20-point games and five games with at least 15 rebounds, three of which have been over the past four games. Reese has scored at least 20 points in 10 of LSU’s past 13 games. She has a nation-leading seven 20-point double-double games this season, including five in SEC play. Against Mississippi State, Reese became the only LSU player other than Sylvia Fowles with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game. She has continually showed off her skills as a passer with five games with at least four assists. Reese has scored in double-figures in all 54 of her games at LSU.
2024 Wooden Award Late Season Watchlist:
Georgia Amoore – Virginia Tech
Lauren Betts – UCLA
Madison Booker – Texas
Cameron Brink – Stanford
Paige Bueckers – UConn
Kamilla Cardoso – South Carolina
Caitlin Clark – Iowa
Aaliyah Edwards – UConn
Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
Mackenzie Holmes – Indiana
Elizabeth Kitley – Virginia Tech
Ta’Miya Latson – Florida State
Ayoka Lee – Kansas State
Aneesah Morrow – LSU
Te-Hina Paopao – South Carolina
Alissa Pili – Utah
Angel Reese – LSU
Jacy Sheldon – Ohio State
Jaylyn Sherrod – Colorado
JuJu Watkins – USC