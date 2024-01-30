Morrow and Reese On Wooden Award Late Season Watchlist

LOS ANGELES – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese were featured on Monday’s Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watchlist by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Both Morrow and Reese have been double-double machines for the Tigers with 13 and 12, respectively, to both rank in the top 10 in the country. Morrow is averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while Reese is at 19.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game which ranks second nationally. LSU is one of four teams (Connecticut, South Carolina and Virginia Tech) with multiple players on the watchlist.

Morrow has seven games this season with at least 20 points and three games with 15 or more rebounds. She was special at the Cayman Island Classic with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. It was Morrow’s 14th time throughout her career with at least 25-10-5; over the past 25 seasons no other players has had six such games. During the Virginia game the next day Morrow had 37 points with 16 rebounds, helping her earn every national player of the week honor. Her scoring ranks No. 4 in the SEC and her rebounding ranks No. 6. She has also scored efficiently at 49.4-percent which ranks No. 8 in the conference. On the defensive end of the floor Morrow has also been elite. Her steals (2.8 per game) rank No. 3 in the SEC and her blocks (1.2 per game) rank No. 11 in the league. Morrow was feature on the Athletic’s midseason First Team All-America on Tuesday.

Reese has continued her impressive play from last season, currently leading the SEC in scoring and rebounding for the second year in a row. This year she has 11 20-point games and five games with at least 15 rebounds, three of which have been over the past four games. Reese has scored at least 20 points in 10 of LSU’s past 13 games. She has a nation-leading seven 20-point double-double games this season, including five in SEC play. Against Mississippi State, Reese became the only LSU player other than Sylvia Fowles with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game. She has continually showed off her skills as a passer with five games with at least four assists. Reese has scored in double-figures in all 54 of her games at LSU.

2024 Wooden Award Late Season Watchlist:

Georgia Amoore – Virginia Tech

Lauren Betts – UCLA

Madison Booker – Texas

Cameron Brink – Stanford

Paige Bueckers – UConn

Kamilla Cardoso – South Carolina

Caitlin Clark – Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards – UConn

Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame

Mackenzie Holmes – Indiana

Elizabeth Kitley – Virginia Tech

Ta’Miya Latson – Florida State

Ayoka Lee – Kansas State

Aneesah Morrow – LSU

Te-Hina Paopao – South Carolina

Alissa Pili – Utah

Angel Reese – LSU

Jacy Sheldon – Ohio State

Jaylyn Sherrod – Colorado

JuJu Watkins – USC