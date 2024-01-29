Track & Field’s Women Ranked No. 12, Men No. 14 in Latest USTFCCCA Ratings Index

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second edition of the national rankings for the 2024 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women moved up two spots to No. 12, while the men make their first top-25 appearance at No. 14.

USTFCCCA Rankings

After three weeks of competition for the Tigers, both the men’s and women’s teams are starting to heat up and reveal their potential this season.

A new week brought a name that has flown under the radar so far this season, as she didn’t make her debut in the 60 meter until this past Saturday.

Sophomore Brianna Lyston started a historic day off with the fastest qualifying time in the 60-meter preliminaries, coming in at 7.14 seconds in her debut. Her prelims time came in at No. 5 on the all-time LSU performance list, tying Kortnei Johnson who reached the mark for LSU in 2019.

The Jamaican came back for more as she shocked the arena with a time of 7.07 seconds in the final. Her time of 7.07 equaled the LSU record set in 2018 by American-record holder and alumni Aleia Hobbs. Lyston’s new personal best is the collegiate lead, No. 3 time in the world, and No. 4 on the all-time collegiate-performance list.

John Meyer made his debut this weekend after sitting out the first couple of meets. Meyer reached a distance of 19.89m (65’ 3.25”) to earn second place at the Razorback Invitational, which also placed him at second in the nation for the 2024 season.

Both 4×400-meter relay teams dropped top-10 times in the nation this weekend. The women’s team which consisted of Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Shani’a Bellamy, and Garriel White made their way to a 3:31.26 to win their heat in electric fashion. The men’s team consisting of Dillon Bedell-Bass, Sean Burrell, Salim Epps, and Shakeem McKay closed out the night with a dominating performance and a time of 3:02.77.

LSU currently has eight marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national standings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 – Brianna Lyston – 60m – 7.07 seconds (#)

No. 1 – Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 7.92@ seconds

No. 2 – John Meyer – Shot Put – 19.89m (65’ 3.25”) (#)

No. 7 – Women’s 4x400mr – A – 3:31.26 seconds (#)

No. 7 – Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.09@ seconds

No. 8 – Matthew Sophia – 60mh – 7.70@ seconds

No. 8 – Men’s 4x400mr – A – 3:06.7 seconds (#)

No. 10 – Johnathan ‘Luke’ Witte – Weight Throw – 21.96m

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 14 – January 22

LSU Men – NR – January 22

LSU Women – No. 12 – January 29

LSU Men – N0. 14 – January 29

