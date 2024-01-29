Gymnastics Week Four Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team sits at No. 5 in the country in the week four Road To Nationals rankings.

The Tigers rank amongst the top-20 teams in the country on all four events, including top-5 placements on vault (4), bars (4) and floor (3). LSU enters week five with averages of 49.363 on vault, 49.469 on bars, 49.481 on floor and improved their beam average to 49.056.

Freshman Konnor McClain highlighted the beam lineup in the Tiger’s last meet at Missouri with her first perfect score on the event.

Seniors Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson continue to lead the way for the Tigers as they both earned spots in the individual rankings for the third week in a row.

Bryant owns the top-spot in the all-around and remains one of the top gymnasts in the country after week four. The senior competed on three events for the Tigers on Friday and posted scores of 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on bars and 9.850 on beam.

She enters week five with averages of 9.900+ on three events and top-20 placements on all four events. Individually, she ranks third on vault, second on bars, seventh on floor and 16th on beam.

Johnson continues to build momentum each week as she ranks No. 24 in the all-around. She was the only Tiger to compete on all four events against Missouri to move her average to 39.375. Johnson sits in the top-25 in bars and floor rankings with her averages of 9.894 and 9.925 on the two events, respectively.

