No. 9 LSU on the Road Monday at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 9 LSU (18-3, 5-2 SEC) will be back on the floor Monday night to take on Mississippi State (16-5, 3-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Humphrey Coliseum.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck. Patrick Wright and Emily Ward will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. LSU will not play Thursday following this game and will host Florida in the PMAC next Sunday.

LSU led No. 1 South Carolina through the majority of the game on Thursday in Baton Rouge, but Angel Reese fouled out with just over four minutes left and the Gamecocks hit clutch three-pointers down the stretch to remain undefeated. Now the Tigers will be back on the road as they look to get back in the win column.

“What I know is we’re relevant; we’re one of the top team in the country,” Coach Kim Mulkey said Thursday. “It was a very good game. We will get in the film room Saturday and get ready for Mississippi State. We’ll show some of the things; how did we lose the lead, where did we not help each other on the defensive end.”