Lyston Ties LSU 60-Meter Record in Season Debut, No. 4 in Collegiate History

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field wrapped up a record-setting finale of the Razorback Invitational, hosted by Arkansas on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Final Results

Sophomore Brianna Lyston started a historic day off with the fastest qualifying time in the 60-meter preliminaries, coming in at 7.14 seconds in her 60m debut. Her prelims time came in at No. 5 on the all-time LSU performance list, tying Kortnei Johnson who reached the mark for LSU in 2019. This time already shaved .15 off of her previous best from 2023.

The Jamaican came back for more as she shocked the arena with a time of 7.07 seconds in the final. Her time of 7.07 equals the LSU record set in 2018 by American-record holder and alumni Aleia Hobbs. Lyston’s new PR is now the collegiate lead, No. 3 time in the world, and No. 4 on the all-time collegiate-performance list.

A couple of minutes later, Aleia Hobbs made her way down the track with a No. 2 time in the world of 7.05 seconds to win the 60-meter open final.

Another LSU record was reached along with Lyston’s as Lorena Rangel-Batres stormed through to a time of 4:37.84 in the women’s mile. She had previously held the No. 3 spot in the LSU record book with a time of 4:40.66, before shaving close to three seconds off of that time today. Alongside Rangel replacing her No. 3 time in the LSU record book was Bowerman Watch List member Michaela Rose. A week removed from setting the 600-yard collegiate record at the Corky Classic, Rose followed it up with a time of 4:38.64 to shave 11 seconds off her previous best.

The distance team was not finished for the afternoon as sophomore Ella Chesnut took on the 3000 meter later in the day. Chesnut, with inspiration from multiple other Tigers rewriting the record book earlier in the day, crossed the finish line with a time of 9:23.97. Her time puts her at No. 3 on the all-time LSU performance list and shaved well over 30 seconds off her previous best of 9:56.19. Her No. 3 time in LSU history leaves her just four seconds off of the 9:19.11 record set in 1987 by Lisa Reed.

Going from one sophomore named Ella to another, Ella Onojuvwevwo moved up a couple spots on the LSU indoor list as she stormed out to a heat-winning time of 52.53. Her new indoor PR sits at No. 7 on the all-time LSU list, moving her up two spots from No. 9 where her previous PR of 52.72 sat.

The sixth top-10 performance of the day for the Tigers came from Jahiem Stern in his LSU debut. Stern stormed out to a 60-meter hurdle final time of 7.74 seconds, putting him at No. 9 on the all-time indoor list for LSU. The Hampton transfer from Jamaica qualified for the final earlier in the day after finishing top five in the prelims with a time of 7.84 seconds.

In the women’s 60-meter hurdles the “Rhinestone Queen”, Alia Armstrong, continued her nation-wide dominance after claiming a win for the third week in-a-row. The New Orleans native started the day clocking a prelim-leading time of 8.06 seconds. She later followed it up with yet another sub-eight second performance, clocking a time of 7.97 seconds in the final to take gold. Leah Phillips was right behind her once again, finishing second with a time of 8.10 seconds.

Both the women’s and men’s 4×400-meter relay teams found themselves finishing with top-10 times in the nation to close out the Razorback Invitational.

The women’s team which consisted of Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Shani’a Bellamy, and Garriel White made their way to a 3:31.26 to win their heat in electric fashion. White helped LSU comeback from behind as she recorded and anchor time of 52.35, the fastest split of the four Tigers. This came not so long after White recorded a new PR in the 400m of 53.16 seconds earlier in the afternoon. Their season-best time in the 4×400 ranks sixth in the nation.

The men’s team consisting of Dillon Bedell-Bass, Sean Burrell, Salim Epps, and Shakeem McKay closed out the night with a dominating performance in their heat. The team recorded a time of 3:02.77, giving them the No. 8 time in the nation. Burrell led the Tigers with a split of 45.64 seconds on the second leg.

Additional Personal Bests

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 44’ 0.75” in the shot put.

Garriel White ran a PR of 53.16 in the 400m.

Shani’a Bellamy ran a PR of 53.89 in the 400m.

Jordyn Grady ran a PR of 55.13 in the 400m.

Praise Djoma jumped a PR of 38’ 9.5” in the triple jump.

Montana Monk ran a PR of 2:06.12 in the 800m.

Mats Swanson ran a PR of 1:52.70 in the 800m.

Up Next

LSU will head west for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center February 2-3.

